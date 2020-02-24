Lesotho PM Plays the Immunity Card

Lesotho’s high court will rule on whether Prime Minister Thomas Thabane can claim immunity from a charge that he murdered his wife prior to marrying his present spouse, a lower court decided on Monday, in a case that has gripped the tiny southern African kingdom. He and Lipolelo were going through divorce proceedings at the time. If Thabane is allowed to plead immunity it would likely raise doubts over how willing he is to step down.

SOURCE: REUTERS AFRICA