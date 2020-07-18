Sat. Jul 18th, 2020

Libya’s Bahjat Chases Pop Stardom in Sweden

It’s a long way from Libya to Sweden but that is the journey wannabe pop star Bahjat has been on.  “I went from being a Mediterranean boy, warm temperatures, to -30C.” For Bahjat, Sweden is a “pop wonderland”. “I’ve always been such a big fan of the Swedish pop sound.” It was a challenging situation but Bahjat’s fierce determination and drive has seen him prove the doubters wrong, evolving into an independent artist who last year had some of the most-streamed songs in the Arabic world, writing hits including Halba and Istanbul. His move to Sweden was thanks to the hours he spent on Facebook.

SOURCE: BBC

