Listen To Afri’s New Song – Qaphela

Thulani Ndlovu known also known as Afri, now based in Gauteng grew up in Pietermaritzburg, he then moved to Durban Inanda and Alex in Johannesburg to stay with his grandmother.

After dropping a full album of 16 tracks last year in November titled: ‘I want to know you”, now he has blessed South Africa with a new Afro pop “love” single titled: Ngiyashada. There is no doubt that the song will receive a massive audience as his last Gqom music “Vosho” that got 1,4 million impression on twitter in less than 2 days .

He received a number of radio interviews in most radios around S.A and outside the country. Afri who ended up a year in December with a hot singles titled: Thela Mngani wami, Nangu lona have returned in 2020 with Amapiano hit smash “Qaphela” produced by Award winning Producer “Mapentane” Afri have a total of 32 songs since 2018 and he is a songwriter, producer who have done more than 42 radio interviews including national radios and Tvs.

Radio Interviews: http://yt.vu/+iamafri

