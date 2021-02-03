Lusaka Misses its Deadline to Repay Debt

Zambia skipped a $56.1m coupon payment on January 30 on its Eurobond maturing in 2027, the finance ministry confirmed on Sunday. Zambia became Africa’s first pandemic-era sovereign to default after it missed a $42.5m Eurobond coupon payment in November. Zambia warned in October that it wouldn’t be able to meet obligations on foreign commercial debt unless creditors provided it with relief while the government worked to restructure its loans.
SOURCE: BUSINESS DAY LIVE
More Articles
Securing East African Banks from Chancers
What’s Killing Freetown’s Chimps?
A New Flock Adds to Cameroon’s Woes
South Sudan is Looking for Alternative Ways to Kickstart the Economy
A Catchy Tune Goes Viral in Harare
Moeti Pleads with Magufuli to Accept Vaccine
A Group of Mixed-race Elderly People are Fighting the Belgian State for Recognition and Reparations
A Collection of African Masterpieces
Another Mysterious Discovery in Egypt