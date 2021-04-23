Malawians Bemoan Increasing Data Costs

Africa.com

Hundreds of people have taken to Malawi’s streets to protest against rising mobile call and data charges. Malawi is the fifth most expensive country for mobile data, according to a global league table published this month, making access to the internet a luxury for most people. This is not the first time that people have demonstrated against data charges and companies. In July 2020, just after the current government came to power, an online campaign #DataMustFall was started, following a similar campaign in South Africa that began in 2016. Gospel Kazako, the information minister, has held meetings with the country’s regulatory authorities to engage mobile companies to reduce charges. “Malawians feel like they are being skinned alive and they are much worried with the development because it is the mobile companies that are celebrating for making huge profits.”

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

