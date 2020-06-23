Africa.com

Malawians Head to the Polls Again

17 mins ago

Malawians voted on Tuesday in a re-run of a discredited presidential election seen as a test of Africa’s ability to tackle ballot fraud, but the country’s president said reports of violence called the integrity of the contest into question. After voting at a school in the tea farming district of Thyolo, southern Malawi, Mutharika decried what he described as violence in opposition strongholds in central Malawi. “It is very sad. Our secretary general has been beaten up,” he said. “Those causing the violence are desperate. How then will the election be credible?” There was no independent confirmation of the alleged unrest, although the electoral commission said it had received reports of violence.

