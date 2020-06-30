Africa.com

Malawi’s New President Came back from the Dead to Win Rerun

11 mins ago

President Lazarus Chakwera was sworn in Sunday in the capital Lilongwe, after he defeated two candidates, including former President Peter Mutharika, in the tightly contested presidential election rerun held last week. There was jubilation from hundreds of people who gathered at the Bingu International Convention Center, in Lilongwe to witness Chakwera and his vice president Saulos Chilima taking the oath of office from Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda. The presidential election rerun was held after the Constitution Court in February nullified last year’s election, which gave former president Peter Mutharika a second term, because of massive irregularities. In his acceptance speech Sunday, Chakwera pledged to develop the country beyond the expectations of Malawians. However, many Malawians say there is nothing more they are expecting from the new president other than meeting his campaign promises.

SOURCE: VOA

