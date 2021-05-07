Mastercard New Payments Index: Consumer Appetite For Digital Payments Takes Off In Kenya

· 99% of consumers in Kenya are considering emerging payments such as biometrics, digital currencies and QR code, in addition to Contactless, according to the Mastercard New Payments Index

· 96% of Kenyan consumers have access to more ways to pay compared to this time last year

· 81% of consumers in Kenya say digital payments methods help them save money

· 88% say they are more loyal to retailers who offer multiple payment options, and would shop at small businesses if offered more diverse ways to pay

As the world went into pandemic lockdown in 2020, consumers shifted their spending habits to embrace contactless tap-and-go payments and online shopping. As stores closed and social distancing took hold, retailers worldwide moved their businesses online, embraced e-commerce and explored the potential of new ways to pay. More than a year later, research from Mastercard shows that the adoption of new payment technologies is rising, and consumer appetite for new, fast and flexible digital experiences continues to grow.

The Mastercard New Payments Index shows 99% of Kenyan consumers will consider using at least one emerging payment method, such as cryptocurrency, biometrics, contactless, or QR code, in the next year.

Over three-fourths of respondents (77%) agree they have tried a new payment method they would not have tried under normal circumstances, but the pandemic has galvanized people to try flexible new payment options to get what they want, when they want it. With this interest and consumer demand also comes a greater expectation for businesses to provide multiple ways to shop and pay. In fact, 88% of Kenyan consumers say they are more excited about shopping at retailers who offer the latest payment methods. Additionally, 81% Kenyan consumers say that digital payment methods help them save money.

“The pandemic made us think differently, partly out of necessity,” said Craig Vosburg, Chief Product Officer at Mastercard. “To deliver the choice and flexibility that consumers need – and increasingly expect –retailers worldwide need to offer a range of payment solutions that are easy to access and always on. As we look ahead, we need to continue to enable all choices, both in-store and online, to shape the fabric of commerce and make the digital economy work for everyone.”

Contactless technology was the digital catalyst to explore new payment options because of its fast, secure, and touch-free experience. Between the first quarter of 2020 and the same period in 2021, more than 100 markets saw contactless as a share of total in-person transactions grow by at least 50 percent. A year into the COVID-19 pandemic, contactless is showing its staying power and dynamism – in the first quarter of 2021 alone, Mastercard saw 1 billion more contactless transactions worldwide as compared to the same period of 2020. All signs point to a continued growth path for contactless, with nearly 7 in 10 consumers globally anticipating using a contactless card this year.

“The world as we now know it has changed dramatically since the outbreak of the pandemic, accelerating long-term shifts in consumer transaction and payment methods. We continue to work with our merchants, fintechs and banking partners to rapidly innovate payment options that meet consumer needs while ensuring we drive financial and digital inclusion,” said Raghav Prasad, Division President, Mastercard, Sub-Saharan Africa.

Looking to the future, digital currencies and wallets, wearables, biometrics, contactless and QR codes are trending as emerging payments technologies as people’s comfort with them and understanding of them increases and the use of cash decreases. In fact, 96% of consumers in Kenya have more ways to pay compared to this time last year. The exploding interest in new payment technologies may encourage businesses to expand their options at checkout. The Mastercard New Payment Index found:

· Cryptocurrency1 Gains Ground – Today consumers can buy, sell, and trade cryptocurrency as a commodity or investment. Consumers are also increasingly showing interest in being able to spend crypto-assets for everyday purchases.As global interest in digital currencies continues to accelerate, 4 in 10 people (43%) in Kenya say they plan to use cryptocurrency in the next year, with more than two-thirds (69%) noting they are more open to using it than they were a year ago. While consumer interest in cryptocurrency – especially floating digital currencies such as Bitcoin – is high, work is still required to ensure consumer choice, protection, and their regulatory compliance. Earlier this Mastercard announced that it will start supporting select cryptocurrencies directly on its network. year, Mastercard announced that it will start supporting select cryptocurrencies directly on its network.

· Biometric Payments are More Trustworthy – Perceptions of safety and convenience have been front and center for people over the past year. 42% of Kenyan consumers say they plan to use biometric verification methods like gait or walk assessments and fingerprint authorization. In fact, nearly 7 out of 10 people (69%) feel safer using biometrics to verify a purchase than entering a pin.

· QR Codes are Cleaner and More Convenient – Growing markets are leveraging QR-based options as a clean and convenient way to interact with merchants.Consumer desire for clean and convenient ways to pay will remain post-pandemic. 54% of people in Kenya expect to use more payment technologies like QR codes in the next year. Consumers also find that that QR codes are cleaner (85%) and more convenient (83%) for in-person payments and have a significant potential to reduce cost of payment acceptance and increase financial inclusion.

· Digital Wallets Surge in Popularity – Kenya is seeing a surge in the popularity of digital wallets. 77% of Kenyan consumers said they were likely to use digital wallets next year. 67% of shoppers even say that they feel safer storing their card information in one place such as a digital wallet.

To Meet People’s Demands, Businesses Forced to Jump into Emerging Payment Trends

With consumer interest around new payment technologies, the expectation for businesses to adapt for the long-term is here to stay. Over eight in ten Kenyan consumers (87%) say that they would shop at small businesses, if they offered more payment options, and 88% noted being more excited to shop at retailers that can offer the latest payment methods, and an equal proportion (88%) said they would be more loyal to retailers who offered multiple payment options.

This behavior shift is reinforced by the desire for consumer choice – with 93% saying that they expect to make purchases when they want and how they want. The businesses that can provide multiple ways to shop and pay are best positioned to meet these expectations. As the demand for emerging payments and choice continues, it requires a wider range of payment solutions, insights, and products to meet the accelerating enthusiasm for the future state of pay.

