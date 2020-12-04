Media Advisory: AIMS To Host Online Next Einstein Forum Global Gathering: 8-10 December 2020

On behalf of the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (AIMS), we would like to invite you to participate in the first-ever virtual edition of the Next Einstein Forum Global Gathering (NEF-GG), Africa’s largest scientific gathering from 8-10 December 2020. Organized against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event is themed “Building Africa’s resilience through education, research and innovation”.

WHAT: Next Einstein Forum Global Gathering (NEF-GG), Virtual Edition.

WHO: Organized by the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (AIMS), featuring interventions from high-level science, industry, policy, and government leaders from across the globe.

WHEN: 8-10 December 2020.

WHERE: Airmeet video conferencing platform. Register to attend. Program details.

The virtual NEF-GG will unveil advancements in science, alongside actionable plans to chart a pathway for a prosperous post-COVID-19 Africa. Following successful editions in Rwanda (2018) and Senegal (2016), NEF-GG 2020 was set to take place from 10-13 March in Nairobi, Kenya, with over 2500 delegates from 80 countries expected to attend; the event was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The virtual NEF-GG will bring together a diverse and renowned audience of academics, scientists, industry and policy leaders to reflect on Africa’s scientific future. At AIMS, we believe that Africa’s contributions to the global scientific community are critical for global progress. By connecting science, society and policy in Africa and the rest of the world, the NEF is leveraging science for human development. The biennial NEF Global Gatherings are the NEF’s marquee event. Far from an ordinary science forum, the NEF Global Gatherings position science at the centre of global development efforts. In the presence of scientists (Nobel Prize and Field Medal laureates), political and industry leaders, civil society and media, and with a strong focus on youth and women, the voices of global science leaders have the opportunity to be heard and to have a significant impact on Africa’s scientific future.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA)on behalf of the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (AIMS).

