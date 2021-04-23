Media Brokerage Africa Spearheads Pan-African Broadcast Media Solutions

Connecting African broadcast corporations and marketing agencies with international broadcasters through channel and content distribution, guaranteeing exponential growth in ad sales, sponsorship, and promotions

The current economic climate is forcing cost-cutting across the board for International Broadcast Partners in Africa. Media Brokerage Africa, a bespoke pan-African broadcast media brokerage, is committed to delivering cost-effective and innovative media solutions to its boutique portfolio of seminal entertainment, news, and sports clients.

Launched in July 2020, Media Brokerage Africa specialises in Channel Distribution, Affiliate Sales and Management across Africa, Content Sales and Brokerage connecting pan-African audiences with international content (via acquisitions, sales, content blocks and pop up channels),and Advertising, Sponsorships and Promotion, including negotiation of sports rights within Africa. The company operates across all broadcasting platforms including, free-to-air (FTA), pay-TV, Digital Switch Over (DSO), mobile and over-the-top (OTT). Media Brokerage Africa consults on behalf of new and existing platforms within the African broadcast ecosystem bringing great international content to African audiences aligning and cultivating deeper meaningful connections.

Partnerships are critical to the strategic success of Media Brokerage Africa, both current and future. Existing clients include South Africa’s public broadcaster, SABC; TV production company, Brainwave Productions; and Ethiopian TV & Entertainment OTT platform, Habeshaview, which operates Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) services offering rich content that includes live TV, documentaries, drama, children’s programs, lifestyle shows and many more.

Recently, Media Brokerage Africa has announced numerous pan-African exclusive distribution partnership deals, including IMMediate Platform’s official entry into Africa’s booming online marketing industry, helping marketers create the best content possible. Swig Media, LLC offering a bouquet of original, special-interest channels to Africa. Global Fashion Channel, featuring fashion, beauty, art, luxury lifestyle, culture, music and special events from around the world. Other exclusive partnership deals signed include The Dancehall Channel, introducing the Dancehall culture to the African continent, ENLIVE tv offering Christian entertainment for African viewers, and StoryZoo, a magical place in which animation, music and education combine to create a learning adventure for young children.

Colman Murray, Founder and Managing Director of Media Brokerage Africa

“In line with the evolving media landscape and a demand for a multi-channel solution as opposed to silo offerings, I am thrilled to set up, develop, and drive this new company. It is no longer just about selling media platforms, but more about addressing the marketing objective of our clients,” says Colman Murray, founder and Managing Director of Media Brokerage Africa. “I am excited to further enhance Media Brokerage Africa’s exceptional portfolio of brands and revenue streams across the continent. This is an exciting opportunity, and I am looking forward to taking this business to unprecedented heights.”

Before devoting his work full-time to Media Brokerage Africa, Murray served in pan-African senior executive roles with print, digital and broadcasting corporations, including Yahoo! Time Inc., Fox Networks Group and WarnerMedia. As a journalist, Murray has written for Time, Rolling Stone, Spin, Times Media, The Independent, as well as owning, editing and publishing a stable of South African Magazines through Hot Mustard Media.

