Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Meditative, Optimistic Documentary on Queer Love in Kenya

5 hours ago 1 min read

Filmed over five years, this documentary, directed by Peter Murimi, opens on a striking note that contrasts intimacy with cruelty. A date between Sam, the film’s subject, and his boyfriend Alex is juxtaposed with the brutal footage of a violent attack on one of Murimi’s own friends. Witnessing the tender connection between the couple in a society where people in such relationships can undergo physical harm as well as legal punishment affirms the courageous, moving joy of queer love and the bravery of the men who participate in the documentary. The fact that Murimi doesn’t sensationalise acts of discrimination only emphasises how painfully commonplace violence is in Kenya, but also suggests how queer solidarity and support are a crucial part of that same reality. The film is perhaps over compact, but its ending is heartwarmingly optimistic.  I Am Samuel is digital platforms from 3 June.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

More Articles

1 min read

The First Direct Chemical Evidence for Honeybee Product Exploitation in West Africa

5 hours ago
1 min read

After a Year of Food Delivery, Egyptian Firm Wants to Expand

5 hours ago
1 min read

More than 10-million Mozambicans will have Access to Electricity for the First Time

5 hours ago
1 min read

A Pattern of Media Repression in Zimbabwe

5 hours ago
1 min read

A Democratic Poll in A Country that Doesn’t Exist

5 hours ago
1 min read

Bamako Out in the Cold

5 hours ago
1 min read

Rebuilding what was Lost in the DRC River of Fire

5 hours ago
1 min read

Planning an Alternative to the Suez Canal

5 hours ago
1 min read

Who Took Yaounde’s Covid-19 Package?

5 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here