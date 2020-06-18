Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Meet Burundi’s New President

10 hours ago 1 min read

Share it!

Evariste Ndayishimiye was sworn in as Burundi’s new president Thursday at the Ingoma stadium in the capital city, Gitegay, a week after the sudden death of outgoing President Pierre Nkurunziza. Ndayishimiye was originally scheduled to be sworn into office in August, but the Constitutional Court ruled last week that Ndayishimiye’s swearing take place as soon as possible following the death of his predecessor. Ndayishimiye became Burundi’s new leader by securing just over 68 percent of the vote in the May election, and overcoming a bid by the opposition to get the results overturned because of alleged fraud. Ndayishimiye, who was handpicked by the ruling CNDD-FDD party to succeed Nkurunziza, will serve a seven year term, pending his reelection. His immediate challenges included leading his country’s effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. People attending his swearing were told to arrive early to allow time for their temperatures to be taken as a precaution. So far, Burundi has confirmed just over 100 covid-19 infections and one death.

SOURCE: VOA

More Articles

1 min read

Football Fans Head to Lagos Bars for Start of EPL

10 hours ago
1 min read

Uganda Straddles Preservation vs Production

10 hours ago
1 min read

Underground Bars Mushroom in Gabon’s Informal Settlements

10 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Football Fans Head to Lagos Bars for Start of EPL

10 hours ago
1 min read

Uganda Straddles Preservation vs Production

10 hours ago
1 min read

Underground Bars Mushroom in Gabon’s Informal Settlements

10 hours ago
1 min read

Calling All Remote Work Seekers in South Africa

10 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today