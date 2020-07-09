Meet The Zimbabwean Producer Who Collaborated With Beyoncé On The Lion King: The Gift

Share it!

Following the release of Beyoncé’s album, The Lion King: The Gift – which featured several African artists, writers and producers – the continent has been celebrated and acknowledged for its boundless musical talents.

Relatively unknown, up-and-coming Zimbabwean producer, DJ and bassist Robert Ndabezinhle Magwenzi, professionally known as Evoke, is among the handful of talented African artists featured on this album. Evoke co-wrote and co-produced Find Your Way Back, which has been one of the fan favourites on the album, alongside Spirit and Brown Skin Girl.

Other notable artists featured on the project include the likes of Wizkid, Burna Boy, Busiswa and Moonchild Sanelly.

The 27-year-old producer says he was absolutely thrilled to have been considered for this opportunity, which he considers to be the highlight of his career thus far.

“When I first got the news that I would be writing and producing for Beyoncé, I couldn’t believe it,” he said. “I thought it was a joke. I wondered how she and her team knew about me, I still wonder. Needless to say, I am very happy and still in awe.”

Evoke’s career as a producer took off after he was involved in the production of Manu WorldStar’s hit single, Nalingi. With over 1.5 million streams since its release, Nalingi is one of the biggest South African songs to come out of 2018.

“What’s next for me is to just to keep working hard and using opportunities like this to take my craft to the world and show them what Africa has to offer,” he added. “I haven’t done anything, I see this as scratching the surface. I’m really excited to work harder to reach my full potential.”

Please find attached his bio and press pics. For interviews and media inquiries please contact katlehoselwadi@gmail.com

Instagram: @evoke_producer