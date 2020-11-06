Africa.com

Megapipes Solutions Limited Provides Jobs, Sanitation And Water Storage Issues In Kenya

A new Kenyan company which manufactures Weholite HDPE pipes for stormwater and sanitation solutions is to construct a World Class production facility in Ruiru, Kiambu County.

This, according to company director Juerg Fluehmann will create up to 100 direct and 1000 indirect jobs.

“The purpose of this project is to have local manufacturing of innovative, state-of-the-art products for the growing requirements of sanitation and drainage projects in Kenya, contributing to the local economy and industrialisation process and avoiding importation of such products,” said Fluehmann.

He said that once set up, the factory will become the regional centre of excellence in East Africa for stormwater management, sanitation and water storage solutions with innovative Weholite technology.

The company, Megapipes Solutions Limited says a training centre will also be built within the factory to train locals on the plastic extrusion, fabrication of Weholite products (tanks, manholes, packaged treatment solutions) and jointing techniques for the installation of pipes and manholes.

“Megapipes will be the leader for sustainable stormwater, sanitation and water storage solutions, using innovative world class technology and unique services tailored to customer needs,” he said.

The company has just successfully completed the delivering and welding of Weholite pipes and Manholes for the sewerage system in Narok County and plans are afoot to offer similar solutions to other counties. Weholite is a lightweight, engineered structured wall pipe made from high density polyethylene (HDPE), and is used extensively around the world in low pressure or gravity applications for drinking water storage, storm water, sewage and various other liquids.

“Narok was our first project in Kenya to showcase the possibilities and benefits of using innovative technology for sewerage projects,” said Juerg Fluehmann.

He added: “Currently, we are in contact with water authorities as well as private developers for contributing to sustainable solutions with our proven technology.

We are building up our relationship with consulting firms in Kenya who are mainly involved in sewerage, stormwater and water storage projects to include our products as an alternative in the design specifications.

We are also working with authorities to include HDPE structured wall pipes (Weholite) into the design manuals for culverts used in road and railway constructions.”

Juerg Fluehmann emphasized the need for improvement of flood management and sanitation in Kenya where research has shown only 29 percent of the population has access to sanitary services.

“There is need for innovative and durable solutions in sanitation, stormwater management and water storage to contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals in Kenya.”

