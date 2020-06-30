Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Merck Appoints Ramsey Morad As Regional VP For Mear

3 hours ago 2 min read

Ramsey Morad, Regional Vice President for the Healthcare business in Middle East, Africa, Turkey and Russia & CIS (MEAR)

Share it!

Ramsey Morad to lead the Healthcare business for Merck in Middle East, Africa, Turkey and Russia & CIS

Merck, a leading science and technology company, recently appointed Ramsey Morad as Regional Vice President for the Healthcare business in Middle East, Africa, Turkey and Russia & CIS (MEAR). Morad is now responsible for leading all business operations of Merck’s Healthcare business in this region.

Morad is a well-regarded and experienced pharmaceutical executive with more than 25 years of industry experience across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

“I am very excited to join Merck, a leader in science and technology, and head such a dedicated and driven organization. With its innovative, research-driven, specialty healthcare solutions, Merck is well-positioned to respond to the patients’ needs across the region and help them live a better life. I look forward to contributing to that by expanding our portfolio as well as extending its reach,” said Morad.

Ramsey Morad, Regional Vice President for the Healthcare business in Middle East, Africa, Turkey and Russia & CIS (MEAR)

Merck’s Healthcare business in MEAR is represented in the therapeutic areas of General Medicine and Endocrinology (including Cardiometabolic Care), Fertility, Neurodegenerative Diseases and Oncology.

Joining from Allergan, Morad was the VP and Region Head of India, Middle East and Africa, leading the organization across 24 markets. Prior to Allergan, Morad was with Shire, in charge of the Eurasia, Middle East and Africa Region, where he led the integration efforts with Baxalta, established and expanded the company’s geographical footprint. Prior to Shire, Morad spent 17 years with MSD working in different roles of increasing responsibility across 6 countries including in regional leadership, general management and regional marketing.

Morad is a pharmacist with an MBA from Henley Business School. He was born and raised in the United States and over the years had the opportunity to live and work in several countries in Europe and the Middle East.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of Merck.

Tags:

More Articles

5 min read

A Conversation With The World Health Organization: “Neglected Tropical Diseases And Covid-19: Why We Need The New Ntd Roadmap More Than Ever”

22 hours ago
4 min read

Angola Committed To Meeting Energy Objectives Amid Covid-19

1 day ago
1 min read

Africa Bitten by the Online Shopping Bug

3 days ago

You may have missed

5 min read

Investing in Somaliland (Part II)

2 hours ago
2 min read

Merck Appoints Ramsey Morad As Regional VP For Mear

3 hours ago
1 min read

Japanese Carmaker to Make Africa a Hub for Light Commercial Vehicles

11 hours ago
1 min read

Roll Call for Africa’s Lions Proving to be Hard

11 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today