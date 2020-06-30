Merck Appoints Ramsey Morad As Regional VP For Mear

Share it!

Ramsey Morad to lead the Healthcare business for Merck in Middle East, Africa, Turkey and Russia & CIS

Merck, a leading science and technology company, recently appointed Ramsey Morad as Regional Vice President for the Healthcare business in Middle East, Africa, Turkey and Russia & CIS (MEAR). Morad is now responsible for leading all business operations of Merck’s Healthcare business in this region.

Morad is a well-regarded and experienced pharmaceutical executive with more than 25 years of industry experience across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

“I am very excited to join Merck, a leader in science and technology, and head such a dedicated and driven organization. With its innovative, research-driven, specialty healthcare solutions, Merck is well-positioned to respond to the patients’ needs across the region and help them live a better life. I look forward to contributing to that by expanding our portfolio as well as extending its reach,” said Morad.

Ramsey Morad, Regional Vice President for the Healthcare business in Middle East, Africa, Turkey and Russia & CIS (MEAR)

Merck’s Healthcare business in MEAR is represented in the therapeutic areas of General Medicine and Endocrinology (including Cardiometabolic Care), Fertility, Neurodegenerative Diseases and Oncology.

Joining from Allergan, Morad was the VP and Region Head of India, Middle East and Africa, leading the organization across 24 markets. Prior to Allergan, Morad was with Shire, in charge of the Eurasia, Middle East and Africa Region, where he led the integration efforts with Baxalta, established and expanded the company’s geographical footprint. Prior to Shire, Morad spent 17 years with MSD working in different roles of increasing responsibility across 6 countries including in regional leadership, general management and regional marketing.

Morad is a pharmacist with an MBA from Henley Business School. He was born and raised in the United States and over the years had the opportunity to live and work in several countries in Europe and the Middle East.

