Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

mHealth Helps Curb Child Mortality Rates in Rural Malawi

11 hours ago 1 min read

Share it!

Many low- and middle-income countries, such as Malawi, continue to experience high child mortality rates. Most of these deaths are caused by preventable and treatable diseases such as diarrhoea, malaria and pneumonia. But managing these conditions is a challenge in Malawi, where around 83% of the population lives in rural areas where access to appropriate health facilities is difficult. To identify sick children and ensure they get treatment close to home the World Health Organisation (WHO) and UNICEF introduced a community case management protocol in 2008. It’s mostly managed by community health workers. In Malawi, a cadre of community health workers called health surveillance assistants are at the heart of service provision in hard-to-reach areas. Health surveillance assistants provide services in village clinics, mainly by assessing the signs and symptoms in acutely unwell children. This allows them to identify and manage conditions according to the community case management protocol. The protocol allows health surveillance assistants to give treatment to sick children. But when a child shows danger signs such as vomiting, not being able to breastfeed, or being unconscious or lethargic, they must be referred to hospital immediately.

SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION

More Articles

1 min read

Ethiopia Marks its Territory over Controversial Dam

11 hours ago
1 min read

Annual Report on the Continent’s Telecoms Industry

11 hours ago
1 min read

Senegal Is Widely Praised for its Handling of the Coronavirus Pandemic

11 hours ago
1 min read

The Importance of Heritage in Ghana’s Tourism Offerings

3 days ago
1 min read

How to Navigate South Africa’s New Travel Guidelines

3 days ago
1 min read

Picking the Best Safari Spot

3 days ago
1 min read

Most Popular African City Breaks on Pinterest

3 days ago
1 min read

The Best Private Pool in South Africa according to Airbnb

3 days ago
1 min read

Sir David Adjaye Has Won the 2021 Royal Gold Medal

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

mHealth Helps Curb Child Mortality Rates in Rural Malawi

11 hours ago
1 min read

Ethiopia Marks its Territory over Controversial Dam

11 hours ago
1 min read

Annual Report on the Continent’s Telecoms Industry

11 hours ago
1 min read

Senegal Is Widely Praised for its Handling of the Coronavirus Pandemic

11 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today