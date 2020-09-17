Thu. Sep 17th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Millions of People in Sudan are Facing Economic Hardship

2 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

The cost of some staple foods like bread and sugar has increased by 50% over the past few weeks, driving inflation to a record high of 167%, up from 144% in July. The government declared a state of economic emergency last week after a sharp fall in currency. On Tuesday the Sudanese pound had dropped to 234 against the dollar, from 140 the previous month. Dozens of Sudanese currency dealers have been arrested in Khartoum over the past two weeks as the government tries to crack down on the black market trade in dollars. Some people are blaming the country’s predicament on the government. In April, the government raised the minimum wage from 245 to 3,000 Sudanese pounds, the largest increase in salaries in the country’s history. But the move was “funded by printing more money, because there are no resources”, said economist Hafiz Ibrahim.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

More Articles

1 min read

The Somali Businesses Financing Terrorism

9 mins ago
1 min read

World Bank Launches Multi-billion Dollar Africa Climate Change Strategy

19 mins ago
1 min read

This Moroccan Town has Preserved Jimi Hendrix’s Legacy

1 day ago
1 min read

Thundering Explosions Boom across Libyan Landscapes

1 day ago
1 min read

Ex Athletics Boss Jailed for Taking Doping Bribes

1 day ago
1 min read

Nairobi’s Medical Crisis

1 day ago
1 min read

A Year After Ethiopia and Eritrea Buried the Hatchet

1 day ago
1 min read

Two Entrepreneurs Fill Africa’s Gap in Enterprise Software

1 day ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Opens International Travel

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Millions of People in Sudan are Facing Economic Hardship

2 mins ago
1 min read

The Somali Businesses Financing Terrorism

9 mins ago
1 min read

World Bank Launches Multi-billion Dollar Africa Climate Change Strategy

19 mins ago
3 min read

The Cost Of South Sudan’s Independence

8 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today