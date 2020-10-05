Africa.com

MIPAD Recognition Ceremony – Most Influential 100 Recognition Week 2020

MIPAD Recognition Ceremony
1 min read

Recognition & Awards Ceremony 2020 was truly a remarkable evening, in case you missed it, see Who’s Who in the MIPAD Global 100 List.

Most Influential 100 Under 40Recognition Week 2020Monday Oct 5th 10am-12pm EST (New York)

Climate Action: A Great Green Wall Discussion

MIPAD Recognition Ceremony
  • Thandie Mwape Villadsen, Partners for Resilience
  • Elvis Paul NFOR TANGEM, AU- Ishmael Dodoo, UN SAHEL
  • Abdoul Salam Bello, UNCCDModerator
  • Kamil Olufowobi, CEO, MIPAD & My Roots In Africa

Learn more about Great Green Wall https://lnkd.in/d3eeBdn


MIPAD Recognition Ceremony – Most Influential 100 Recognition Week 2020

