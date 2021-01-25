Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Mixed Reactions after Expose on Kenya’s Spy Queen

4 mins ago 1 min read

Detective Jane Mugo is the country’s most famous and controversial private investigator. She says she’s solved hundreds of crimes, but some say she writes her own rules. BBC’s Sharon Macharia interviewed Mugo who let in viewers into her detective work from her dogs led by one known as Hitler, her chef who is tasked with tasting all of Mugo’s meals before consumption as well as her squad led by one Charlie One. Mugo introduced her squad who had to undergo “rigorous” training which she said was helpful in the line of duty. She said she is one of the best detectives in the world and her prowess was celebrated worldwide. Kenyans were flabbergasted by the piece, and by noon, hilarious snippets including Mugo’s Tae Kwondo maneuvers were making rounds on social media. She has since been trending with some of the most hilarious responses.

SOURCE: BBC | KAHAWATUNGU 

More Articles

1 min read

Three Female Referees Make African Football History

1 min ago
1 min read

Setting an Example for Dodgy Business Dealers

7 mins ago
1 min read

Kagame Calls for Social Protection of those Most Affected by the Pandemic

9 mins ago
1 min read

Conflict Causes Chaos for Central African Republic Construction Industry

12 mins ago
1 min read

Egypt’s Frontline Workers Get Vaccinated

14 mins ago
1 min read

Collapsed Buildings are Worryingly Common in Several Large African Cities

19 mins ago
1 min read

Soldiers Ordered to Leave Ugandan Opposition Leader’s Home

22 mins ago
1 min read

Tigray’s Rich Heritage is ‘Highly Endangered’, Experts Warn

25 mins ago
1 min read

Tropical Storm Leaves Destruction as it Moves through Southern Africa

27 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Three Female Referees Make African Football History

1 min ago
1 min read

Mixed Reactions after Expose on Kenya’s Spy Queen

4 mins ago
1 min read

Setting an Example for Dodgy Business Dealers

7 mins ago
1 min read

Kagame Calls for Social Protection of those Most Affected by the Pandemic

9 mins ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: