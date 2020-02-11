MMEC 2020 Expects To Attract More Than 1000 Participants

7th Mozambique International Mining, Energy, Oil and Gas Conference and Exhibition



The 7th Mozambique Mining, Oil & Gas and Energy Conference & Exhibition is taking place at the prestigious Joaquim Chissano Conference Center, in Maputo. The two-day event is happening from 22 to 23 April and takes place under the theme “Use of Natural Resources as a catalyst for Development and Economic Diversification“. Since MMEC 2020 is the most successful industrial exhibition in Mozambique, it is estimated that the 7th edition will attract more than 1000 participants from 30 countries.

MMEC is the largest Mining, Oil & Gas and Energy event in Mozambique and has been focusing on the main developments, policies and projects in the energy and extractive industries of the country, becoming an important platform to connect all stakeholders and to show huge opportunities and the high importance of these sectors for the economy.

The last edition featured more than 500 expert participants from over 20 countries. MMEC 2020 will highlight Mozambique as being a very favourable stage for companies, implementing policies to encourage direct investment, nationally and internationally, for the energy and extraction industries.

MMEC involves Ministers, Senior Directors of governmental companies, strategic development partners and other stakeholders, such as executives from the oil and gas, mining and energy sectors. MMEC counts with the participation of institutional investors and service providers with whom the other attendees will be able to interact, share trends, exchange contacts and to establish the largest commercial partnerships.

Participation in MMEC 2020 is essential for investors who wish to take an active role in advancing the Mining, Oil & Gas and Energy industries of Mozambique; who wish to hear more than 60 experts from the sector and other stakeholders in first hand; have access to investment projects in Mozambique; develop its network of contacts with Ministers, experienced governmental Directors, institutional investors; as well as gaining knowledge about new technologies and products at the exhibition.

Most of the participants come from sectors providing technology services and solutions; Investment and financial services; Mining and hydrocarbon exploration.

The main topics to be developed will discuss regional and international cooperation; Prospects for the resource sector in Mozambique; Vision and post-production plans; Investment and growth in the sector.

The event also provides a dedicated mobile App where the participants can interact with each other’s, see who are the other participants attending the conference and arrange meetings through the App.

