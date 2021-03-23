MMEC 2021 Is 4 Weeks Away!

Mozambique is open for business and the 2021 event will be accessible online, including a 2-day lead conference and 2 post-event webinars.

The 7th Mozambique Mining, Oil & Gas and Energy Conference and Exhibition is less than 4 weeks away, happening on 21 – 22 April, under the hybrid format. The 2021 edition is officially endorsed by the Ministry of Mineral Resources and Energy of Mozambique and by ENH – Empresa Nacional de Hidrocarbonetos. This year, the 7th MMEC, will include a lead conference, held under the theme “Utilizing Natural Resources as the Catalyst for Economic Development and Diversification”, but also 2 webinars on the 23rd of April, focused on “Looking ahead-considering green growth for the natural resources sector” and “The future of Mozambique extractive industry, what is next?”.

For the safety and security of all our attendees, this edition is organised under the hybrid format, due to limited number of seats on site, in Maputo, the event will be accessible virtually with new online features, allowing participants to attend all sessions and post-event webinars from the comfort of their homes. Moreover, the virtual App, gives the opportunity to interact with other participants, arrange meetings, see exhibitors, sponsors description, and access the virtual exhibition hall.

MMEC is the most successful industrial exhibition in Mozambique and is estimated to attract participants from over 30 countries, including the participation of Ministers, Senior Directors of governmental companies, strategic development partners, operators from the oil & gas, mining, and energy sectors, as well as institutional investors and service providers with whom the other attendees will be able to interact, share trends, exchange contacts and establish the largest commercial partnerships.

MMEC is a biennial international comprehensive event covering the entire extractive industry with key objectives of promoting investments in these sectors; sharing knowledge and experiences; advancing partnerships; hear from key policy makers from regional and international partner organisations; and positioning newly qualified Mozambican students within the industry.

The event will continue to present Mozambique as a business-friendly country where policy reforms are being implemented to encourage the flow of domestic and foreign direct investment into the extractives industry. This is the largest and most successful industry focused exhibition in Mozambique, as the event attracts visitors with budget and decision-making power to engage with technology and solution providers.

The 2021 edition counts with the special support from the following partners and sponsors: Ministry of Mineral Resources and Energy of Mozambique, ENH – Empresa Nacional de Hidrocarbonetos, Associação Geológica Mineira de Moçambique (AGMM), Electricidade de Moçambique (EDM), Instituto Nacional de Petróleo (INP), matola Gás Company, Gigawatt Moçambique and Total, Standard Bank, EY, Morais Leitão, and Department of International Trade (DIT).

REGISTRATION LINK: https://ametrade.org/event/mmec-2021/

