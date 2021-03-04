Morningstar Announces 2021 South Africa Fund Award Finalists

Independent investment research company Morningstar Research (Pty) Limited, a subsidiary of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ: MORN) has named the finalists of its 2021 South Africa Fund Awards.

Morningstar selects the finalists using a quantitative methodology with a qualitative overlay that considers the one-, three-, and five-year performance history of all eligible funds, and adjusts returns for risk using Morningstar Risk, a measure that imposes a higher penalty for downside variation in a fund’s return than it does for upside volatility. For the full Morningstar Awards methodology, please click here.

The winners for the 2021 Morningstar South Africa Fund Awards will be announced in the coming weeks.

The finalists for the 2021 Morningstar South Africa Fund Awards are:

FUND CATEGORY AWARDS: FINALISTS: Best Aggressive Allocation Fund Prescient Living Planet Sygnia Skeleton Balanced Best Bond Fund ABSA Bond Nedgroup Investments Core Bond Best Cautious Allocation Fund ABSA Inflation Beater Select BCI Cautious Best Flexible Allocation Fund Coronation Optimum Growth Long Beach Flexible Prescient Best Global Equity Fund Sanlam Anchor Global Equity Schroder ISF Global Equity Best Moderate Allocation Fund Discovery Moderate Dynamic Asset Sasfin BCI Balanced Best South Africa Equity Fund Coronation Equity Rezco Equity

FUND HOUSE AWARDS: FINALISTS: Best Fund House: Larger Fund Range Coronation Satrix Sygnia Best Fund House: Smaller Fund Range Fairtree Kagiso Truffle

