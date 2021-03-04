Africa.com

Morningstar Announces 2021 South Africa Fund Award Finalists

2 hours ago

Independent investment research company Morningstar Research (Pty) Limited, a subsidiary of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ: MORN) has named the finalists of its 2021 South Africa Fund Awards.

Morningstar selects the finalists using a quantitative methodology with a qualitative overlay that considers the one-, three-, and five-year performance history of all eligible funds, and adjusts returns for risk using Morningstar Risk, a measure that imposes a higher penalty for downside variation in a fund’s return than it does for upside volatility. For the full Morningstar Awards methodology, please click here.

The winners for the 2021 Morningstar South Africa Fund Awards will be announced in the coming weeks. 

The finalists for the 2021 Morningstar South Africa Fund Awards are:

FUND CATEGORY AWARDS:FINALISTS:
  
Best Aggressive Allocation FundPrescient Living Planet
 Sygnia Skeleton Balanced
  
Best Bond FundABSA Bond
 Nedgroup Investments Core Bond
  
Best Cautious Allocation FundABSA Inflation Beater
 Select BCI Cautious
  
Best Flexible Allocation FundCoronation Optimum Growth
 Long Beach Flexible Prescient
  
Best Global Equity FundSanlam Anchor Global Equity
 Schroder ISF Global Equity
  
Best Moderate Allocation FundDiscovery Moderate Dynamic Asset
 Sasfin BCI Balanced
  
Best South Africa Equity FundCoronation Equity
 Rezco Equity 
FUND HOUSE AWARDS:FINALISTS:
  
Best Fund House: Larger Fund RangeCoronation
 Satrix
 Sygnia
  
Best Fund House: Smaller Fund RangeFairtree
 Kagiso
 Truffle
