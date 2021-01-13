Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Mozambican Army Wins the Battle, But the War isn’t Over

1 hour ago 1 min read

Fifteen women and six children kidnapped by Islamist militants in the gas-rich northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado have been rescued by the army. Most of them had been abducted from the island of Matemo last week, police chief Bernardino Rafael said. Recent fighting meant the security forces knew where the militants were located, so with the assistance of helicopters they were able to track down and isolate the abductees, he said. They will be taken back to Matemo, which has suffered militant attacks since October. But the police chief said the island was now safe. The militants, known locally as al-Shabab, or the youth, have launched a series of attacks on villages and towns in the area over the past three years. They tend to kidnap women and children, who are used as sex slaves and to transport looted goods following attacks.

SOURCE: BBC

More Articles

1 min read

Rare Pictures from Western Sahara

1 hour ago
1 min read

Stand Out in Liberia’s Traffic Jams

1 hour ago
1 min read

This Observatory in Cape Town has Shaped How We Look at the Stars

1 hour ago
1 min read

Nigeria Launches a Human Rights Hub

1 hour ago
1 min read

Search for Top Senegalese Student Continues

1 hour ago
1 min read

Major Scientific Discovery in Guinea

1 hour ago
1 min read

Addis Kills Some of the Masterminds Behind the Tigray Resistance

1 hour ago
1 min read

Africa Buys 300m Vaccines to Fight Pandemic

1 hour ago
1 min read

#WeAreRemovingADictator Trends ahead of Uganda Election

1 hour ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Rare Pictures from Western Sahara

1 hour ago
1 min read

Stand Out in Liberia’s Traffic Jams

1 hour ago
1 min read

This Observatory in Cape Town has Shaped How We Look at the Stars

1 hour ago
1 min read

Nigeria Launches a Human Rights Hub

1 hour ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: