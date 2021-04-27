‘My Octopus Teacher’ Won an Oscar in the Best Documentary Feature Category

The Netflix documentary is set in the False Bay area in Cape Town and focuses on the intimate relationship between independent filmmaker Craig Foster and an octopus, who meet and bond in the kelp forest of the Atlantic Ocean. South Africa has an abundance of marine biodiversity, is host to many endemic species and thousands of kilometers of kelp forest and through the documentary, millions of viewers across the world are able to see just how amazing and how beautiful South Africa’s unique ocean life is. South African Tourism recently engaged in a partnership agreement with Netflix South Africa that aims to promote the country through local productions. “Congratulations to the My Octopus Teacher production team and cast for representing South Africa with such passion and pride, while showing the world our beauty from a different perspective,” commented South African Tourism CEO, Sisa Ntshona.

SOURCE: MAIL & GUARDIAN

