Netflix is Finally Investing in More Original Content from Nigeria

It’s been off to a slow start, but as part of Netflix’s ongoing drive to develop more diverse content, Nollywood is finally starting to gain some representation on the streaming service. After the acquisition of Genevieve Nnaji’s film, “Lionheart” in 2018, Netflix is set to invest in more original content from Nigeria. The global streaming giant is currently developing two unnamed Nigerian original series. News of the unnamed original series from Nigeria comes after the platform announced its plans to commission original series from Africa back in December 2018. Since then, the streaming giant has commissioned a Zambian animation series called “Mama K’s Team 4,” two South African series -“Blood and Series” and “Queen Sono.”

SOURCE: PULSE

