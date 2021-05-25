As part of its commemorations for Africa Day 2021, The Africa Centre is launching a new monthly series titled: New Africa – Leaders of the New School.

The series aims to draw from the past to shape the future by taking ownership of the narrative of Africa’s development. It will shine the light on the many young men and women across the world and in different sectors who are championing the cause for Africa and her global diaspora in different ways.

The Africa Centre will be looking at issues that are relevant to today’s generation and foster unity and closer cooperation between the continent and the diaspora through art, education and entrepreneurship. How to leverage digital and fintech to solve African problems? What role can the African Union continue to play and what do more recent institutions such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) have to offer? These are some of the critical questions that will be addressed.

New Africa seeks to disrupt the status quo and challenge stereotypes about Africa and its people. It’s a platform to showcase the best of Africa and celebrate its emerging talent. The opening event will be hosted by actor, comedian and, cultural disruptor, Eddie Kadi.

The Africa Centre will continue to be guided by the vision, resilience and, fortitude of our forbears. Those who made sacrifices for us to be here today and laid the foundation of Pan-Africanism.

Salute Steve Biko, Marcus Garvey, Kwame Nkrumah, Patrice Lumumba, Thomas Sankara and, many others.

This event will be hosted live from The Africa Centre on Tuesday 25 May from 2 pm and streamed online. Use the hashtag #NewAfricaTAC21 FREE tickets available here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/new-africa-leaders-of-the-new-school-tickets-156469734187