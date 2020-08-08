New Wave of African Music Sweeps France

The internet has opened new frontiers of music for people looking for something other than popular Top 40 radio fare. In France, for instance, the music scene is soaking up some new sounds from the African continent.
SOURCE: VOA
The internet has opened new frontiers of music for people looking for something other than popular Top 40 radio fare. In France, for instance, the music scene is soaking up some new sounds from the African continent.
More Articles
Africa’s Most Dangerous Animals
‘Joko ya Hao’ is Not Your Typical Apartheid Film
White Customers, Black Fabrics
The Future of TikTok is African
A Nollywood Film about Two Women in Love Faces an Uphill Battle in a Country Where Homophobia is Rampant
African States have to Reconcile Nkrumah’s and Mazrui’s Approaches to Nuclear Arms
Mauritius Faces an Environmental Mess on its Pristine Beaches
The Latest South African Retailer to Retreat from other African Markets
Regulating Artisanal Gold will Help Diversify Nigeria’s Economy