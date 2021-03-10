Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

New WTO Chief Calls Out Countries Stalling Vaccination Production

14 hours ago 1 min read

The World Trade Organization’s chief on Tuesday called for urgent action on boosting COVID-19 vaccine production in developing countries, saying manufacturing sites could be prepared in six to seven months or less than half the time previously thought. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala was until recently chair of the board of global vaccine alliance GAVI. Okonjo-Iweala said pandemic-related export restrictions had fallen in recent months, urging countries to drop or reduce the remaining ones or set timelines for their phase-out to help minimise problems in the vaccine supply chain. WTO members are due to discuss a possible waiver for intellectual property rights for COVID-19 drugs on Wednesday that could allow producers in more countries to begin manufacturing shots. However, talks are currently deadlocked with several wealthy countries opposing the waiver, saying it would undermine the expensive research that allowed the production of COVID-19 vaccines in the first place.

SOURCE: VENTURES AFRICA

More Articles

1 min read

Country Mourns Ghanaian Teens

14 hours ago
1 min read

Zimbabwe’s Currency Woes have Forced a Shift to being a Cashless Society

14 hours ago
1 min read

No Room for African Politicians Living it Up with Ill Gotten Riches

14 hours ago
2 min read

Teething Problems with Crypto Currencies Cause SA to Discontinue

14 hours ago
1 min read

Namibia’s First Lady Takes Back her Power in Viral Video

14 hours ago
2 min read

Global Finance Names the AfDB as the Best Multilateral Financial Institution in the World

15 hours ago
1 min read

Course Reflection – AfricaLive!

15 hours ago
1 min read

Dozens of Mozambicans are Suffering from PTSD

2 days ago
1 min read

Lami Revolutionises Kenya’s Insurance Applications

2 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Apple Music’s Latest Africa Rising Artist Is Nigerian Afro-Pop Singer-Songwriter, Ayra Starr

11 hours ago
7 min read

Working Remotely Due To Coronavirus? Here Is How To Manage It.

13 hours ago
7 min read

Most Popular Mobile Apps in Africa

13 hours ago
1 min read

New WTO Chief Calls Out Countries Stalling Vaccination Production

14 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: