Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Niger Puts its Best Foot Forward with Exhibition

2 mins ago 1 min read

The National Museum of Niger is a 24-hectare gem and boasts a multitude of displays. From dinosaurs to living animals in its zoo and there are also nuclear energy, craftwork and history exhibitions. “We are dealing with a public that has a thirst for knowledge. A public that hasn’t been to school and that comes here to discover,” said National Museum director Haladou Mamane. Before the coronavirus pandemic, the museum received over 100,000 visitors per year, but there are far fewer now to enjoy the various delights on offer. As well as seeing the eclectic exhibitions, visitors can also experience the craftwork area. A shop window for sculptors, painters, potters and leatherworkers, who can sell what they produce. It brings Artisans from all over Niger and is a source of pride for the museum. A treasure in the world’s poorest country, the museum charges around 10 US cents per entry, so even the poorest can experience some culture. The museum is planning on a refurbishment and an expansion next year with the help of international donations, which it says will improve the living conditions of the 111 animals.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

More Articles

1 min read

Africa Should Use the Next Decade to Go Green

4 mins ago
1 min read

Mali’s Mobile-based Crop Insurer

6 mins ago
1 min read

Five Steps Back for Talks on Grand Ethiopian Dam

9 mins ago
1 min read

Lagos’ Waste Economy is Huge

12 mins ago
1 min read

Ms Campbell Becomes the Face of Kenya Travel

16 mins ago
1 min read

Africa’s Green Wall Intitative Gets Cash Injection

19 mins ago
1 min read

Recurrent Drought and COVID-19 have Brought Southern Madagascar to its Knees

21 mins ago
1 min read

The State of Egypt’s Hospital Supplies in Pandemic Fight

24 mins ago
1 min read

Covid-19 Deals Heavy Blow in Lilongwe

27 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Niger Puts its Best Foot Forward with Exhibition

2 mins ago
1 min read

Africa Should Use the Next Decade to Go Green

4 mins ago
1 min read

Mali’s Mobile-based Crop Insurer

6 mins ago
1 min read

Five Steps Back for Talks on Grand Ethiopian Dam

9 mins ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: