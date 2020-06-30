Africa.com

Nigeria and Zimbabwe Register Wins at BET Awards

16 mins ago 1 min read

Nigerian-born artist Burna Boy has become the first African to win the BET award for Best International Act for two years in a row. In his acceptance speech at the Los Angeles entertainment awards ceremony on Sunday evening 28 June, the artist touched on how Africa should be dominating every space. “Thank you very much BET, second time in a row, I appreciate it…I just want to take this opportunity to say that sometime around 1835, there was a mission to turn Africa and the nation of Africa into the dominating nation. Now is the time to return and go back to the royalty that we were,” Burna Boy said. Zimbabwe-born artist Sha Sha took home the Best International Act award. “I am super excited, I can’t believe I’ve just won this award. First of all, I want to thank God, my family, my people back home in Zimbabwe and South Africa, my team and everyone else. You guys have been amazing and this is for you!” the South African-based artist said.

SOURCE: THE SOUTH AFRICAN

