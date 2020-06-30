Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Nigeria Challenges Famous Auction House for Selling Looted Goods

8 seconds ago 1 min read

Share it!

A Nigerian commission has called for the cancellation of an auction of sacred Nigerian statues in Paris, alleging the artifacts were stolen. Christie’s auction house has defended the sale, saying the artworks were legitimately acquired and the auction will go ahead. In recent years, French courts have ruled in favour of auction houses whose sales of sacred objects, such as Hopi tribal masks, were contested by rights groups and representatives of the tribes. A Princeton scholar, Professor Chika Okeke-Agulu, alongside Nigeria’s National Commission for Museums and Monuments, raised the alarm earlier this month that the objects were looted during the Biafran war in the late 1960s. Christie’s wrote earlier this month to the Nigerian commission, saying the sale would go ahead. Okeke-Agulu, who is a member of the Igbo tribe, said the objects were taken through “an act of violence” from his home state of Anambra and that they should not be sold. An online petition with more than 2,000 signatures is demanding that the auction be halted.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

More Articles

1 min read

Africa’s Long-term Growth Prospects Remain Intact as Economies Display Their Resilience

2 mins ago
1 min read

Dancing in the Sunset in Dakar

3 days ago
1 min read

Surfers’ Near Miss with Shark

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Nigeria Challenges Famous Auction House for Selling Looted Goods

8 seconds ago
1 min read

Africa’s Long-term Growth Prospects Remain Intact as Economies Display Their Resilience

2 mins ago
5 min read

A Conversation With The World Health Organization: “Neglected Tropical Diseases And Covid-19: Why We Need The New Ntd Roadmap More Than Ever”

11 hours ago
4 min read

The Best Cities To Retire In Africa

15 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today