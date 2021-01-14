Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Nigeria Launches a Programme to Give Unemployed Youths Jobs

3 mins ago 1 min read

Nigeria has launched a much-delayed programme that promises to provide jobs for more than 750,000 young people amid worsening youth unemployment. The scheme, launched this month, is being hailed by government officials as the largest job creation initiative in the country’s history. The $136m Special Public Works (SPW) programme will target low-skilled workers. From October, it offers three-month job placements, paying $53 a month, which is less than the minimum wage of 30,000 naira, but a significant help in a country where so many young people are without work. Since 2015, the number of under 24-year-olds who are unemployed has almost tripled to 14 million, 40% of the youth labour force, according to Nigeria’s National Bureau of Statistics. About 83 million of Nigeria’s population of 200 million live on less than $1 a day. The SPW is one of a number of initiatives launched by the government to provide grants, loans or short-term jobs in an attempt to improve employment prospects. But the management and effectiveness of the SPW programme has been called into question. Critics have also said that short-term jobs, while offering much-need cash support and experience, do little to dent long-term unemployment and poverty.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

More Articles

1 min read

Kenyan Researchers on the Lookout for Covid Variant

53 seconds ago
1 min read

A Series of Mishaps in Uganda’s Elections

6 mins ago
1 min read

Rare Pictures from Western Sahara

24 hours ago
1 min read

Stand Out in Liberia’s Traffic Jams

24 hours ago
1 min read

This Observatory in Cape Town has Shaped How We Look at the Stars

24 hours ago
1 min read

Nigeria Launches a Human Rights Hub

24 hours ago
1 min read

Search for Top Senegalese Student Continues

24 hours ago
1 min read

Major Scientific Discovery in Guinea

24 hours ago
1 min read

Addis Kills Some of the Masterminds Behind the Tigray Resistance

24 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Kenyan Researchers on the Lookout for Covid Variant

54 seconds ago
1 min read

Nigeria Launches a Programme to Give Unemployed Youths Jobs

3 mins ago
1 min read

A Series of Mishaps in Uganda’s Elections

6 mins ago
2 min read

YouTube Announces Inaugural #YouTubeBlackVoices Creator Grantees From Africa

10 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: