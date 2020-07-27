Mon. Jul 27th, 2020

Nigerian Designer’s Fit for First Ladies Collection

Ever since Nigerian-born British fashion designer Duro Olowu launched his eponymous label in 2004, his aesthetic has remained remarkably consistent. Known for his use of color and pattern, Olowu also favors the sharply tailored silhouettes of his multicultural 1970s upbringing, including fitted jackets, precision-cut wide-leg trousers, billowing capes and kimonos, and intricately cut yet liberating dresses with hemlines below the knee — all rendered in vivid and unusually juxtaposed fabrics, patterns, and textures. “I really want people to understand what fashion and the culture of style could mean if one thought beyond the usual boundaries but also always about the wearer.” This responsiveness to the individuality of bodies and the aspirations of those who wear his clothes is informed by lessons learned at a young age about the power of fashion.

SOURCE: CNN

