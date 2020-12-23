Nigeria’s Most Streamed Music Of 2020

Deezer reveals the most popular local and global music of the year

● Burna Boy is Nigeria’s most streamed artist with fans streaming ‘Twice as Tall’ the most.

● Fireboy DML’s ‘Vibration’ is the #1 most streamed track.

● Top streamed global acts include Drake, Pop Smoke and Roddy Ricch.

Global audio streaming service, Deezer looked into the top sounds of 2020 in Nigeria and around the world. From most streamed artists, tracks to albums, we also added some fun categories including Superfans, and Animal Rhythm. Read below to find out what each category is about!’

Top track: Afrobeats star Fireboy DML takes the crown with his hit track ‘Vibration’ ranking as Naija’s #1 song for the year. Globally, ‘Dance Monkey’ by Tones and I remained at the top as #1 most streamed track worldwide, despite it being released in 2019.

Top album: In Nigeria, Burna Boy reigned supreme with ‘Twice as Tall’ topping album streams overall. Fireboy DML was also a local favourite with two of his albums ranking amongst Nigeria’s top 10 most streamed albums. Across the globe, The Weeknd took the no.1 spot for most played international album of 2020 with ‘After Hours.’

Top artist: We’re taking a bow forBurna Boy as he takes the #1 spot for Nigeria’s most streamed artist this year. The mega star was followed by Fireboy DML ranking at #2, Davido at #3, Wizkid at #4 and Olamide at #5. Globally, the Colombian superstar, J Balvin won for the third year in a row as the #1 most streamed international artist. The Weeknd was not far behind at #2, followed by Dua Lipa at #3 and Bad Bunny at #4.

Animal Rhythm: We wanted to find out how our musical tastes match up to animals. We analysed the musical BPM of tracks from users around the world and compared it to some of our favourite animals. Good news for our feline lovers, as the average musical BPM is similar to cats at (131-132). The giraffe wasn’t far behind coming in at #2 with a BPM (140-149) and the dog hitting the #3 spot at (127-128). However, regionally cats played second fiddle to the giraffe which took the #1 spot in countries including: Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, and Guatemala.

Biggest superfans: We’re raising our glasses to all the superfans out there – the top users who streamed their favourite artist the most. When we looked at artists ranked by the number of superfans around the world – Eminem topped the list. He was closely followed by K-pop superstars BTS. Classic 60s and 70s bands The Beatles and Queen made up the top 10, while Shakira and Beyoncé also had the most loyal streamers. Fun fact – the average age of a superfan is 31 years old!

“This is the year of home confinement and social distancing. Streaming helped many people cope and it may be telling that the top 10 tracks this year are all international, dancey and positive. We also saw some interesting trends, with 40% of our top 20 international albums made by black artists, compared to a quarter the year before. And our top 10 streamed international acts were equally split between genders this year. Music has always reflected the underlying dynamics of our society and 2020 is no different. I can’t wait to see what 2021 brings,” said Frédéric Antelme, Deezer’s VP of Content and Productions.

In order to help you find all the sounds of 2020 in one place, our editors have also created a special ‘Best of 2020’ channel. Here you’ll find all the top streamed tunes, and artists of the year. You’ll also find personal playlists from our editors that define what 2020 meant for each of them.

Don’t forget that #MyDeezerYear is back. Log into your account on your mobile device and you’ll be able to see your personal top charts to see what you listened to the most. You can head to the mobile app to find all the tunes, artists and podcasts that you’ve had on repeat in 2020. Send to your friends in shareable cards, while also revealing your ‘Animal Rhythm’.

