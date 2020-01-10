Nigeria’s Serial Entrepreneur Launches New Venture

Share















In Andela and Flutterwave, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji has helped launch two of Africa’s best known and best funded startups, and having “retired” from Flutterwave in October 2018 has launched Future Africa last year alongside Olabinjo Adeniran and Adenike Sheriff. The initial aim was to build an online community to facilitate conversations about Africa’s future, but the team soon realised more was necessary, and started a process of evolution. The key plank of this is the Future Africa Fund, an angel fund with Aboyeji and Nadayar Enegesi, another Andela co-founder, as limited partners. The fund will invest up to US$50,000 in up to 20 startups annually, and has already made about 15 investments in startups such as Fibre, 54gene, MdaaS Global and Max.ng.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

Share













