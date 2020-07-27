Mon. Jul 27th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

No Safe Haven for Rwandans Suspected of Genocide

6 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

France has opened an investigation into alleged crimes against humanity by a top former Rwandan military official, Aloys Ntiwiragabo, during the country’s 1994 genocide that killed at least 800,000 people. Prosecutors said on Saturday a preliminary investigation was opened after Ntiwiragabo was found hiding in the suburbs of the city of Orleans, about 100km (62 miles) southwest of Paris. French investigative news site Mediapart tracked down the former Rwandan spy chief, who was identified by the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR) as one of the architects of the genocide. Neither the ICTR, Interpol, France nor Rwanda were actively seeking him now and had dropped arrest warrants years ago. The revelation of his whereabouts comes barely two months after another suspected genocide architect, Felicien Kabuga, was arrested on the fringes of Paris.

SOURCE: NEW TIMES

More Articles

1 min read

Morocco Bans Local Travel after COVID-19 Spike

35 seconds ago
1 min read

Togolese Nun Ramps Up Efforts for HIV Care during Pandemic

13 mins ago
1 min read

Cameroonians Demand Answers about COVID-19 Funds they Donated

17 mins ago
1 min read

Africa Travel Expo Does the Digital Route

3 days ago
1 min read

Travellers to Botswana will Soon be Able to Complete Visa Applications Online

3 days ago
1 min read

Virtual Tourism in Africa Takes Off

3 days ago
1 min read

All Clear for Egypt Visitors

3 days ago
1 min read

Rising Sea Levels and more Dramatic Weather Events are Endangering African Destinations

3 days ago
1 min read

Fashion and E-Commerce: Making it Work for African Designers

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Morocco Bans Local Travel after COVID-19 Spike

36 seconds ago
1 min read

No Safe Haven for Rwandans Suspected of Genocide

7 mins ago
1 min read

Togolese Nun Ramps Up Efforts for HIV Care during Pandemic

13 mins ago
1 min read

Cameroonians Demand Answers about COVID-19 Funds they Donated

17 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today