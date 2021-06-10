On the Run Brothers May Face the Music in South Africa

The United Arab Emirates has ratified a 2018 extradition treaty with South Africa, its embassy in Pretoria said on Wednesday, a move that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government hopes will lead to the return of the Gupta brothers to face corruption charges. South Africa signed the treaty with the UAE in late 2018, part of Ramaphosa’s effort to crack down on those accused of corruption and influence peddling under his predecessor, Jacob Zuma. “These agreements have been and remain key to the UAE in promoting judicial and legal cooperation with South Africa and strengthening bilateral relations between law enforcement institutions and partners on both sides,” the UAE’s ambassador to South Africa, Mahash Alhameli, said in the statement. The Gupta brothers – Atul, Ajay and Rajesh Gupta – are accused of using connections with Zuma to win contracts, misappropriate state assets, inappropriately influence cabinet appointments and siphon off billions of rand in state funds. The Indian-born brothers, who have repeatedly denied wrongdoing, are believed to be in Dubai where they own property and businesses.
SOURCE: REUTERS
More Articles
A Photo Series that Shows Optical Illusion Using African Patterns
Leaders of the New School: Africans in the UFC Ring
Grassroots Campaigners Drive Message to End FGM
Religious Leaders Caught in the Cameroon Conflict
Harnessing the Sun to Drive IoT in Madagascar
Trump Admires Buhari’s Move to Ban Twitter
Canadian Billionaire Hails DRC as Key to Spurring Green Technology
French National Faces Forced Labour in CAR if Found Guilty of Espionage
African Researchers Bemoan the Forgotten Epidemic