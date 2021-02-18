Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

One of Rwanda’s Most Anticipated Trials Begins

2 mins ago 1 min read

He was lauded as a hero during the grim days of the 1994 Rwandan genocide, credited with saving the lives of more than 1,200 people he sheltered at his hotel. But when he mysteriously reappeared back in his home country late last year, he was in handcuffs. Now Paul Rusesabagina, who angered the Rwandan government with his pointed criticism from exile in the years after the blood bath, has gone on trial in a prosecution that has drawn broad international condemnation. Mr. Rusesabagina, who gained fame after his actions were portrayed in the Oscar-nominated movie “Hotel Rwanda,” is charged with terrorism-related offenses. In August, the 66-year-old former hotelier who lived.

SOURCE: THE NEW YORK TIMES

More Articles

1 min read

Millions of Young Nigerians are High from Cough Mix

4 mins ago
1 min read

Covid-19 Death Hits Zanzibar Hard

7 mins ago
1 min read

Whilst We were Sleeping…

9 mins ago
1 min read

Africa’s Worst Hit Country Starts Vaccine Drive

13 mins ago
1 min read

Egypt Initiative to Encourage Domestic Tourism

23 hours ago
1 min read

German Police Told to Pay Up for Jerusalema Challenge

23 hours ago
1 min read

France’s Withdrawal in the Sahel will Be Done in Phases

23 hours ago
1 min read

The Launch of the Africa Startup Initiative Program Accelerator

23 hours ago
1 min read

Kinshasa’s New Prime Minister Shares his Vision

23 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

One of Rwanda’s Most Anticipated Trials Begins

2 mins ago
1 min read

Millions of Young Nigerians are High from Cough Mix

4 mins ago
1 min read

Covid-19 Death Hits Zanzibar Hard

7 mins ago
1 min read

Whilst We were Sleeping…

9 mins ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: