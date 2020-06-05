Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Only 25% of African Business Leaders Believe that their National Governments are Capable of Protecting their Personal and Health Data

6 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

0Shares

In a live poll conducted by Africa.com as part of its webinar series, Crisis Management for African Business Leaders, 25% of webinar participants indicated they believe that their national governments are capable of securing health and other personal data they collect. 57% of respondents believe that their national governments are not capable of doing so. 18% of respondents indicated that they did not know if their government is capable or not. A second poll question asked respondents if African governments should be able to track infected COVID patients without their consent. The majority, 57% responded, “No” – governments should not be allowed to do so. 43% responded “Yes” – governments should be allowed to do so. The largest sectors represented are financial services and professional services, followed by energy and manufacturing. A smaller tier consisted of real estate, health care, agriculture, health care, and media, arts & entertainment. 

SOURCE: AFRICA.COM

Share it!

0Shares

More Articles

1 min read

African Brands Struggle to Compete with Global Giants for Admiration

2 mins ago
1 min read

Seven of 12 Best Dollar-bond Returns are from African Nations

3 mins ago
1 min read

Africans Rally to Stop the Spread of the Pandemic

4 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

African Brands Struggle to Compete with Global Giants for Admiration

2 mins ago
1 min read

Seven of 12 Best Dollar-bond Returns are from African Nations

3 mins ago
1 min read

Only 25% of African Business Leaders Believe that their National Governments are Capable of Protecting their Personal and Health Data

6 mins ago
3 min read

Africa’s Digital Privacy Concerns

1 hour ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today