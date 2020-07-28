Tue. Jul 28th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Our Clients Business Interruption Policies Might As Well Be Converted To Funeral Cover

Business Interruption Policies
10 hours ago 2 min read

Share it!

In a formal letter for urgent intervention sent to FSCA and PA on Sunday evening, RMB attorneys – a legal firm representing over 340 business interruption claimants countrywide  and those insured by South Africa’s biggest insurers including Santam, Hollard, Old Mutual and Gaurdrisk has expressed great concern over the so called “interim once off” payments being offered publicly by the insurers. 

“We have had sight of the very onerous, discriminatory and one-sided offers presented to the majority of our clients since the FSCA and PA announced late on Friday that they have reached a agreement with the major short term insurance companies to provide a once off relief to assist our beleaguered claimants”’ said Ryan Botsis, Head principle at RMB 

“’What was seen as a major move in the right direction by the regulators to assist an already decimated industry by compelling insurers to offer a temporary relief to clients while the insurers continue to dogmatically stall the pay-out process and accept responsibility damage they have caused their clients while they claim their legal clarification on the position is sought through the courts”.”

“We have expressed to the FSCA and the PA that the relief offered is tantamount to converting our client’s valid business interruption policies into those of Funeral cover. This is not what the intention of the FSCA and PA directive was. Instead the insurers have used this well intended gap instead as PR and Marketing strategy to try back- pedal from the severely tarnished reputations.  The offers presented combined with these onerous conditions attached do not even cover the most basic of monthly expenditure’.

Sunset Hills Holiday Resort  who is insured with Hollard feels that this relief is a total kick in the teeth for them as they have directly been excluded as they turnover more than R 25million an annum and even if they were included the up too R 200 000 once of relief payment doesn’t even cover there rent.

Duncan Heafield owner of Bellezar Beach Café in Umhlanga Rocks whose business is insured with Santam who also heads up the Hospitality, Entertainment, Leisure Industries Alliance of South Africa and is  totally infuriated by the ‘”so called” relief offered.  He is one of RMB attorneys’ clients that is proceeding to the High Courts to get Santam to pay his and his alliance members.  

Tags:

More Articles

4 min read

Prolonged Lockdown Highlights Need For Holistic Approach To Educating SA’s Township Youth

10 hours ago
3 min read

Ecommerce Feels Logistics Pinch Of Covid-19 Boom

1 day ago
3 min read

Project JIKA Provides A Scalable Solution To Improve Education In SA

2 days ago
2 min read

New Online Course from Harvard Teaches Africans How to Build Scalable Businesses to Solve African Problems

4 days ago
4 min read

Mastercard Leads The Payments Industry Forward To A More Sustainable Future

4 days ago
4 min read

Transitioning To The Digital Economy

4 days ago
3 min read

Mastercard Foundation Launches 10-year Plan To Enable 3 Million Young People In Uganda To Access Dignified Work

4 days ago
3 min read

Meet The Future: SA Wine Farm Launches Hybrid & Virtual Conferencing

5 days ago
2 min read

Germany-Africa Business Forum (GABF) To Host A Webinar On Making Deals Post Covid-19

5 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Our Clients Business Interruption Policies Might As Well Be Converted To Funeral Cover

10 hours ago
4 min read

Prolonged Lockdown Highlights Need For Holistic Approach To Educating SA’s Township Youth

10 hours ago
6 min read

Nigerians Are Crying “Otoge!” And Fearful Of What’s Ahead Post Covid-19 And 2023 Elections

11 hours ago
3 min read

Under 40 CEOs Marks Five Years Of Inspiring Young African Entrepreneurs

12 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today