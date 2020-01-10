Over 150 Leading Business, Political, Diplomatic Leaders Set To Attend 8th African Leadership Persons Of The Year Event In Johannesburg

Share















The publisher, African Leadership Magazine, has said that over 150 Leading African business, political and diplomatic leaders will be attending the 8th edition of the African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year event. The event with the theme: Africa for Africans – Exploring the Gains of a Connected Continent, is billed to hold on the 28th- 29th February 2020, in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Dr. Giami, who made this known via a press release from the Publisher’s office, in the group’s corporate headquarters in UK, stated that, “This year, the event will focus on the following broad themes, – ‘Investments into Africa; jobs & wealth creation; promotion of sustainable peace & development; delivering of democratic values; & the promotion of Africa’s image globally.” Continuing, Dr. Giami maintained that, “the theme pretty much sums up some of the continent’s major challenges.” The event presents a unique opportunity for delegates to contribute towards the onerous task of advancing Africa’s future – a responsibility that African Leadership has continued to promote for the past 10 years.

The African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year, is Africa’s premium vote-based endorsement, reserved annually for the Africans who are contributing towards promoting the continent and positively altering her narrative. The event which is in its 8th year, has become a referendum of some sort by Africans on purposeful leadership in the continent. A shortlist of nominees are selected from results gathered via a Call for nomination – traditionally promoted via a paid online and offline campaigns across the continent, Europe, and the Americas. The call for nomination and subsequent selection of Africans with the largest number of entries in 7 categories, is followed by a poll on our website: www.africanleadershipmagazine.co.uk and our social media platforms – through which the winners emerge.

The keenly contested poll, across 7 different categories, attracted over 300,000 entries on the website; entries across our social media platforms, and submissions via email. Winners shall be decorated and presented with the instruments of honour on the 28th February 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa, at a colourful ceremony that will attract a wide spectrum of African policy, diplomatic and business leaders. The winners were unveiled by the Publisher of the Magazine Mr. Ken Giami, at the UK Head Office of the group, after the awards committee working with the editorial team concluded the collation of both online and offline votes and submissions from the over 1 million subscribers/followership base of the publication.

The final winners are:

African of the Year 2019:

Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, Nigeria – Winner

African Female Leader of the Year 2019:

Rawya Mansour, Founder, RAMSCO Company – Winner

ALM Person of the Year 2019-Educational Development

Dr. Yusuf Karodia, Founder, Regent Business School and MANCOSA – Winner

ALM Person of the Year 2019 – Employment Generation

Ashish Thakkar, CEO, Mara Phone – Winner

ALM Person of the Year 2019 – Political Leadership

Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, President of Egypt – Winner

ALM Person of the Year 2019 – Philanthropy & Charitable Contributions to Society

Femi Otedola, Founder, Femi Otedola Foundation – Winner

ALM Young Person of the Year 2019

Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, Wizkid, Music Artist – Winner

The African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year Awards, which has become the leading vote-based third-party endorsement in the continent, recorded an upsurge of over 45% votes from Africans within and the Diaspora this year. In addition to the winners, a special ALM Commendation citation shall be presented to the most distinguished runners up, which includes:

African of the Year Commendation Award:

His Majesty King Mohammed VI, King of Morocco

African Female Leader of the Year Commendation Award:

Helen Oritsejafor, MD/CEO, Eagle Heights Group, Nigeria

ALM Person of the Year -Educational Development Commendation Award

Afe Babalola, Founder Afe Bablola University Nigeria

ALM Person of the Year Employment Generation Commendation Award

Abdulsalmad Rabiu, Chief Executive Officer, BUA Group, Nigeria

ALM Person of the Year – Political Leadership Commendation Award

H.E. Sahle-Work Zewde, President of Ethiopia

ALM Person of the Year – Philanthropy & Charitable Contributions to Society Commendation Award

Patrice Motsepe, Motesepe Foundation, South Africa

ALM Young Person of the Year Commendation Award

Isaya Yunge, Founder, SomaApps Technologies Ltd, Tanzania

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of African Leadership Magazine.

