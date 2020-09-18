Pan-African Leaders, Advocates To Converge For ‘Women And Youth In Governance And Politics’

Share it!

We are currently in an era where everyone is becoming more aware of the imbalance and segregation that exists in various sectors of the world, especially in the areas of politics and governance. Fueled by the desire to balance the scales The Winhin Jemide Series is set to host their Women and Youth in Governance and Politics (WYGP) #Vision2020 conference.

Billed to hold online on 30th of September and 1st of October 2020, the event will feature 8 Pan-African stories of political leadership. Global leaders aka storytellers will share insightful learnings of women and youths in governance and politics using their personal experiences and current positions in politics as references. Story tellers include: UN International Elections Commissioner, Charlotte Kesson-Smith Osei; former Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry for Botswana, Bogolo Kenewendo; member of the Kenyan Parliament, John Paul Mwirigi; former leader of South Africa’s Opposition Alliance, Mmusi Maimane; member of African Union Commission’s Youth Advisory Board, Child and Women’s Right Advocate, Natasha Wang Mwansa and Zimbabwean lawyer, advocate and politician, Fadzayi Mahere.

Award winning Nigerian actor and director, Omoni Oboli will feature in a much anticipated spotlight interview while youngest member of the Swedish Parliament, Ebba Hermansson will appear as guest storyteller at the conference.

“Women and Youth in Governance and Politics is a social impact group which advocates for More women and More Youth in the electoral process, through information gathering, storytelling, education, campaigns and events,” said Winihin Jemide, Researcher, Advocate and Founder of the WYGP initiative.

Themed: More Women! More Youths! In Governance and Politics, the second day of the conference involves vision boarding sessions “aimed at putting together a collective pictorial representation (2020 images) of what participants anticipate a world with More Women and More Youth in Governance and Politics should look like” Jemide added.

To join this propelling, thought-provoking and global enhancement series, simply register for the sessions at https://www.winihinjemideseries.org/this-is-our-story-a-vision-statement-conference/

DETAILS

Day 1 – Sept 30, 10am to 1.30pm (WAT) at £20 per participant

Day 2 – Vision Boarding Sessions

Oct 1, 6.30pm(WAT) at £10 per participant

Participants can get Day 1 & 2 tickets at a discounted fee of £27.