Paramount Maritime Launches First Survey Motor Boat (Smb) For South African Navy

South African Navy

Image: Supplied

4 mins ago

Paramount Maritime, a Paramount Group company, has successfully launched the first of three next-generation Survey Motor Boats (SMBs) to the South African Navy in continued support of its programmes to enhance the capabilities and infrastructure of the South African Navy Hydrographic Office (SANHO).

In addition to the three Survey Motor Boats to be delivered to the South African Navy Hydrographic Office (SANHO), this programme also provides for the delivery of a Hydrographic Survey Vessel and a Sea Boat as well as a third, fully operational inshore Survey Motor Boat, to remain ashore and in reserve.

Veecraft Marine, a subsidiary of Paramount Maritime, had been tasked with the design and manufacture of the Survey Motor Boats, all of which having taken place within South Africa.

The 11m Length Overall (LOA) Survey Motor Boat hosts two twin Volvo Penta duo-prop propellers, providing for greater fuel efficiency and effective and predictable handling alongside a Volvo Penta D3 joystick helm control system.

The vessel’s advanced survey equipment includes Multi-Beam and Single-Beam echo-sounders and Side-Scan Sonar and a Seabed Sampler to recover sample material from the sea-floor and underlying sub-strata for detailed analytical and testing purposes. The vessel capabilities allow for nearshore shallow water surveys in depths of up to 300m.

Training has additionally been provided for the Survey Motor Boat’s multifaceted survey systems.

A spokesperson of Veecraft Marine, stated: “Despite the operational challenges presented by the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the successful delivery of the first in a fleet of Survey Motor Boats is a testament to the ingenuity and steadfast dedication of our team. This boat is the most advanced survey vessel currently in production globally. We are privileged to continue to support the South African Navy in pioneering the innovative design, manufacture and delivery of one of the most comprehensive, sophisticated survey vessels to be built entirely within South Africa”.

The Survey Motor Boat will now continue standard Harbour trials and Sea Acceptance testing before being delivered to the South African Navy for utilisation.

About Veecraft Marine

A wholly-owned subsidiary to Paramount Maritime Holdings, Veecraft Marine offers specialized, turn-key maritime solutions that include new vessel design and construction, new vessel leasing and life-cycle services, vessel operating and vessel support.

For additional information, please visit http://veecraft.com

