Planning a Trip to Cameroon

Cameroon is among central African countries that have established themselves as the best travel destinations on the continent. The landscape and wildlife are some of the most significant attractions that bring people to the country. Its capital and its biggest city, Yaoundé and Douala, are transit points to ecotourism sites as well as beach resorts like Kribi near the Chutes de la Lobé waterfalls, which plunge directly into the sea and Limbe, where the Limbe Wildlife Centre houses rescued primates. Cameroon has varied climatic patterns depending on the part of the country visited. The climate is tropical along the coast and gets hot and very dry moving towards the Northern side of the country. The coastal belt of this country is among the wettest in the world. Knowing the weather patterns is vital to guide the outfits that should be carried.

SOURCE: IOL