Planning Your African Escape A Year in Advance

Availability is often limited at destination hotels, like Giraffe Manor in Kenya, and some destinations restrict access with visitor limits. It’s also the time to start tracking flights for any international trip. According to CheapAir.com, the best summer fares from the U.S. to Europe can be found five or six months ahead; flights to Africa are usually cheapest three to six months out.

SOURCE: CN TRAVELER

