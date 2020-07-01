Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Protea Hotels By Marriott Debuts In Botswana With The Opening Of Protea Hotel By Marriott Masa Square

7 mins ago 2 min read

Share it!

Located in the heart of the capital, hotel and social hub features 152 modern rooms and 30 extended stay apartments

Cape Town, South Africa, 2 July 2020: Protea Hotels by Marriott, part of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR), today announced the opening of Protea Hotel by Marriott Masa Square in the buzzing capital of Botswana, Gaborone. The opening marks the expansion of the Protea Hotels by Marriott brand into its tenth African country, and the debut of the brand in Botswana.

“The brand entry into Botswana reinforces our commitment to expand the Protea Hotels by Marriott footprint in Africa and deliver the South African hospitality which we are renowned for to local and international travelers. I am confident that the brand’s extensive regional equity, the hotel’s strategic location and the global distribution of Marriott International will help position Protea Hotel by Marriott Masa Square as a preferred choice for business and leisure travelers to Gaborone,” said Volker Heiden, Area Vice President, Marriott International.

The rebranded Protea Hotel by Marriott Masa Square boasts a prime location in the iconic Masa Square lifestyle center and offers expansive views over the city. The hotel and social hub is centrally located in the bustling CBD of Gaborone and a 20-minute drive from Sir Seretse Khama International Airport.

“It’s a momentous occasion to bring the first Protea Hotels by Marriott to Botswana. Our team of associates look forward to welcoming guests with the warm hospitality and personal service that is synonymous with this successful brand,” said Hayden Bowl, General Manager of the Protea Hotel by Marriott Masa Square. 

Protea Hotel by Marriott Masa Square features 152 modern rooms and 30 extended stay apartments, conference facilities and meeting rooms able to host up to 200 guests. Food and beverage offerings include a restaurant and café overlooking the ‘Masa Square’ piazza. Guests can enjoy sunset drinks at the pool deck bar, overlooking Gaborone’s stunning skyline. Other facilities include a pool, fitness room and hair salon, as well as a business centre and 24-hour room service. 

Tags:

More Articles

2 min read

Merck Appoints Ramsey Morad As Regional VP For Mear

1 day ago
5 min read

A Conversation With The World Health Organization: “Neglected Tropical Diseases And Covid-19: Why We Need The New Ntd Roadmap More Than Ever”

2 days ago
4 min read

Angola Committed To Meeting Energy Objectives Amid Covid-19

2 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Protea Hotels By Marriott Debuts In Botswana With The Opening Of Protea Hotel By Marriott Masa Square

7 mins ago
4 min read

Masks, Sanitisers And Zoom – Local Team Takes TV Ad Production To A New Level

4 hours ago
5 min read

Investing in Somaliland (Part II)

11 hours ago
1 min read

Tanzanian Fintech Startup Offers Free Financial Advice through App

21 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today