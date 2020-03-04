Q&A With The Creative Team From Pop Up Party

After two successful seasons, Pop Up Party is back with more flavour and a fierce showcase of talent where creativity has been perfectly infused with African culture and trends. Premiering as part of a unique Cartoon Network dance-themed stunt called ‘Let’s Dance’, the new Pop Up Party videos will showcase amazing dances that will tempt you to join the party with some of the best Afro dance styles ever created. We caught up with Ariane Suveg, Programming Director and Head of Kids Content, and Grace Kahaki Munthali, Director, Writer and Producer for Insignia Productions in Kenya, to talk about the new installation of the original Cartoon Network original production.

When did Pop Up Party start, and what has the success been?

AS: Since the successful first season in 2016, the show has enthralled Cartoon Network fans with unexpected scenarios and challenges created to bring the flavour and creativity out of young dancers in Africa. From random popu-ps in public spaces as part of the ‘guerrilla appearances’ in season 1 to themed epic dance battles in the colourful streets of Cape Town in season 2, we are even more excited for the new Pop up Party! After seeing the success Pop Up Party has enjoyed in South Africa, we are thrilled to launch this video-clip series shot in Kenya. Having its roots all over Africa, Cartoon Network wants to celebrate this vibrant continent and its different cultures through original content and programming.

Why a dance-themed local production?

AS: Cartoon Network enjoys a strong following on the continent, and we continually strive to create a viewing experience that resonates with our local audience. Africa is the continent that gave birth to rhythm. In Africa, music and dance play an essential part in the way people interact and celebrate with one another and it is a fantastic way for kids to express themselves, improve their creativity and have fun. So, why not tap into that and bring music and dance to our Cartoon Network fans – something they can all relate to?

What criteria were used to select the kids for the third edition of Pop Up Party?

AS: For us at Cartoon Network, talent itself is the only criteria, always! We obviously wanted to cast astonishingly good dancers that would embody on screen not an ideal but a true lively representation of the Kenyan and African youth and its dynamism. We also wanted to gather a team of super talented creatives: choreographers, composer and director, with the necessary experience and creative craziness that would make this fantastic crew shine.

GKM: The children are a part of a community centre in Dandora, Nairobi. They have been dancing and trained by Kenyan artist Bruz Newton. Bruz Newton is from the area and believes that children should be encouraged to utilize dance as an artistic expression.

Will Carton Network engage the children in other projects, or is this a one-off?

AS: Cartoon Network is intensifying its local production efforts across the African continent, this is the first production that we are conducting in Kenya and are very excited to launch the Kenyan version of POP UP PARTY on air. The future is not written yet, but the plan and willingness to increase the number of local production initiatives is one of our ambitions for the channel.

When will the show start airing?

AS: The show will start airing on the 29th of February as part of a special themed on-air stunt named “Let’s Dance”. Our fans will discover the POP UP Party clips alongside their beloved shows such as Teen Titans Go, Regular Show and Supernoobs, which have been specially curated around the theme of music and dance.

Tune in across Africa will be: @09:40 EAT (07:40 WAT, 08:40 CAT)

Is this the first Cartoon Network production shot in Kenya?

AS: Yes, this the first time we are producing in Kenya and are incredibly excited about launching across Africa, this Kenyan version. Since November 2019, Cartoon Network is also available on GOtv, which also explains our strong willingness to partner with Kenyan studios to broaden the diversity of our local productions. We have been very impressed by the quality of the production capabilities and talents in Kenya. This is definitely a region we have on our radar.

Which other channels can viewers catch some of the dance videos?

AS: Following the on-air launch on DStv, channel 301 and GOtv, channel 67 (Ghana 158 and Uganda 356), viewers can visit our Youtube page or Cartoon Network Africa Facebook page. We will also host the videos on our Instagram page.

How long has the project taken?

AS: A few months as we really wanted to start fresh with new original music, a new dance crew and new partners in Kenya. We allowed ourselves enough time so that the talent would be able to give their best results without feeling rushed because Pop Up Party is our first African local production and very dear to us.

What has been the biggest challenge you have faced filming Pop Up Party in Kenya?

AS: Even though we loved the idea… Bringing 9 very dynamic kids to dance on the rooftop of the 344 ft high KICC building in Nairobi was a bit of a concern at start. But we were really in love with this landmark It just had to be on Cartoon Network. We had the chance to work with amazing Kenyan partners who are passionate, super creative and super professional. Everything went well, and I think you can really feel the joy of being there when watching the videos.

GKM: For me, I would rather comment on a heart-warming moment. A great moment was when we were shooting at the train station, there are vintage trains and operational trains. Some of the kids had never been on a train before, and they could not sit still and very extremely happy to run up and down the trains.

What other landmarks did you shoot at?

GKM: We really wanted to capture what Kenya is all about in order to tell the Kenyan story. So you will see us move from the stunning Ngong Hills to the busy streets of Nairobi in-between the matatu minibusess. We wanted to capture the vibe of the locations, the beauty of movement, and share a message of positiveness and creativeness in a unique Cartoon Network way.

