Queens Of SA Music Deliver High-Energy Performance At The First Live-stream Nubian Music Festival

Share it!

The Nubian Music Festival Women’s Month Celebration live-stream event, held at The Palace of the Lost City at Sun City on Saturday, featured the Queens of SA Music across all genres.

Sho Madjozi’s high-energy act featured wow live performances of “Turn It Up” and “Wakanda Forever” amongst others while Aus Tebza’s powerful vocals were heard down to the Valley of the Waves on songs like “Lerato” and her new single “Ke lekile ke Paletswe”.

Lady Zamar delivered a high-performance dance set and Amanda Black delivered her Afro-Soul greats such as “Nxaniwe” and “Bambelela”. Judith Sephuma ended the show with a mature set catering for the needs of the Nubian Music Festival audience, understanding the concept of the festival, she had her fans singing to their favourite songs, “Mme Motswadi” appropriate for the Women’s Month celebration, SAMA’s award winning nominated “Maropeng” and ended on “Ke sikiloe ke Jesu” which is an all-time favourite for Nubian Music Festival fans.

With the scenes and setting of The Palace as a spectacular backdrop, Bonang Matheba delivered a masterclass on how to host an event that was both meaningful and celebratory.

“The Festival was a great show and an opportunity to focus attention on both Women’s Month and celebrate our incredible artists. We have a lot to be proud of and I am so excited to be launching a female-centric record label very soon,” said Bonang.

For more information please see the official release attached as well as a link to images here https://app.box.com/s/0nnxxairarezri19cb8xs87wsjbekkra . For media engagements with artists you may contact Paige paige@csa.global or Lindile lindile@csa.global