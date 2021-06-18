Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Raising Capital for Africa’s Development Goals

5 hours ago 1 min read

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has launched a $464m five-and-a-half-year ‘kangaroo’ social bond, its first return to Australian fundraising since 2018. A kangaroo bond, sometimes known as a matilda bond, is a foreign bond issued in the Australian market by non-Australian firms denominated in Australian currency. AfDB social bonds raise money for projects that alleviate or mitigate social issues such as improving access to electricity, water and sanitation. The Australian dollar is the fifth currency in which the AfDB has issued social bonds since it established the program in 2017, following deals in euros, US dollars, Norwegian kroner and Swedish kronor. It launched its first Australian bond in 2016. AfDB treasurer Hassatou N’sele said the Covid-19 pandemic had led to a rise in the global issuance of social bonds. “Following on from the ground breaking USD$3.1 bln 3 year ‘Fight Covid-19’ Social Bond we issued in 2020, we’re glad to see that public domestic markets, like the Kangaroo bond market, are now seeing similar development in terms of interest from dedicated ESG investors, which provided additional momentum enabling us to print the largest trade we’ve ever done in AUD”.

SOURCE: AFRICAN BUSINESS

More Articles

1 min read

New Rankings of Climate Change Scientists Overlooks Research by Africans

5 hours ago
1 min read

A Grassroots Campaign Pressurises Authorities into Instituting a Plastic Ban in Malawi

5 hours ago
1 min read

Ethiopia Says it’s Ready for Monday’s Poll

5 hours ago
1 min read

Botswana Produces Third Largest Gem-quality Stone Ever to be Mined

5 hours ago
1 min read

Africa is in the Midst of a Full Blown Third Wave

5 hours ago
1 min read

Tributes Pour in after the Death of Zambia’s Former President

5 hours ago
1 min read

The Ascent of African Entertainment

2 days ago
1 min read

Mali’s Basketball Foundation Rocked by Sex Scandal

2 days ago
1 min read

Revolutionising Last Mile Delivery in Ethiopia

2 days ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here