Ramaphosa Opens International Travel

South Africa will on Sunday midnight move to the least restrictive lockdown it has been in since the country took the drastic step in March to bring the country to a standstill, and will see the country open its borders for international travel for the first time in half a year. The economy was brought to a standstill, and though restrictions have been eased gradually, some sectors of the economy such as the tourism sector were held back as borders remained closed, keeping the lucrative business of foreign tourists out of the country. Ramaphosa said the country will gradually and cautiously lift restrictions on international travel into and out of SA, which will take effect from October 1. He said it will be subject to various containment measures. Travel may be restricted from countries which have a high infection rate. He said travellers would have to provide a negative Covid-19 test which is not older than 72 hours on arrival, and if they did not have it, they would have to go into quarantine at their own costs.

SOURCE: BUSINESS DAY LIVE